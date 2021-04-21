Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Skillz Call Options (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 83,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 29,872 call options.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 581,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31. Skillz has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $46.30.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

