Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $43.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Stride alerts:

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.