Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stride stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,399. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

