Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was up 5.4% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stride traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 5,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stride by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stride by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stride by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

