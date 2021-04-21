Strong One Day Volume Tops $1.32 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Strong has a market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for $180.75 or 0.00322368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

