Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,950,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $218.21. 28,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,810. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.65. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

