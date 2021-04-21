Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 996,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

