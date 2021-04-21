Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,099 VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,752. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

