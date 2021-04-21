Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,803,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $133.35. 2,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

