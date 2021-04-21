Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,290 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

