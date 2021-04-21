Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.81. 3,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $220.85 and a twelve month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

