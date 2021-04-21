Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 358 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

IWV traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $247.33. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $156.37 and a one year high of $250.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

