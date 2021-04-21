Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

