Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNCY) Quiet Period Will End on April 26th

Sun Country Airlines’ (NASDAQ:SNCY) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Sun Country Airlines had issued 9,090,909 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $218,181,816 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

SNCY stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $42.93.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

