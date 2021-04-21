Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.