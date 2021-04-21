Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

SEPGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Superdry alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEPGY remained flat at $$4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Superdry has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.