Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.70 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $8,253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.