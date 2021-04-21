SureRemit Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $89,112.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01020615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.48 or 0.00653895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,736.87 or 0.99689788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

