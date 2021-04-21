Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SURF. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surface Oncology news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $104,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

