Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson Sells 648 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $791.11 million, a P/E ratio of 718.88, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

