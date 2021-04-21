Surmodics (SRDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $793.45 million, a PE ratio of 721.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $384,659. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

