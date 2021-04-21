Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAlta by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.