Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 27,282 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.