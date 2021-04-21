Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $48,000 Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 315.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 176,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 459,435 shares of company stock worth $705,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

SREV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

