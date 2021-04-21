Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $73,000 Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 281,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

