Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 164,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Citizens by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 118,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Citizens by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

