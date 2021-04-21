Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ SONN opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

