suterusu Reaches Market Cap of $60.76 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. suterusu has a market capitalization of $60.76 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00068691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.96 or 0.00677470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.58 or 0.06993291 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

