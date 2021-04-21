SVB Leerink Comments on AC Immune SA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AC Immune in a report released on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ACIU stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.