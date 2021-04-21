SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock worth $72,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

