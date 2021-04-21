Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SZLMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.