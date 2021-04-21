SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 262 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71.

