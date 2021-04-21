Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 224,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.