Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 7,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

