Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

