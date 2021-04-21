Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKBIF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Takara Bio has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

