Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:JCIC) Shares Down 0.1%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 39,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 47,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

About Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

