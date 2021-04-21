TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

TC Energy stock opened at C$59.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$67.89. The stock has a market cap of C$58.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$927,602.30. Insiders purchased 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

