TD Securities Increases Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $38.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $33.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 395,761 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.