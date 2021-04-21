TE Connectivity Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

