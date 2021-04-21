Teck Resources (TECK) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TECK opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

