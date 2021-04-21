TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

