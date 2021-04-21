Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 12,698 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. 709,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,522. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

