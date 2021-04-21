Telsey Advisory Group Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $200.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $91.42 and a 52 week high of $185.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.