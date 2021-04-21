Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THC stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 13,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

