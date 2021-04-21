Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.4 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.12-5.46 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -400.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.58. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

