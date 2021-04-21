Tesco (LON:TSCO) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.29 ($3.69).

Get Tesco alerts:

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.42.

In other Tesco news, insider Steve Golsby acquired 8,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Alison Platt acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders acquired 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,924 in the last ninety days.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.