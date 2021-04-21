Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 4.2%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $702.40 and last traded at $708.79. 319,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,635,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $739.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

The company has a market cap of $690.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

