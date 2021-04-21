TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.67. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 16,965 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

