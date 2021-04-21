Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 163,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

